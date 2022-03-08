Killeen High School student struck and killed by train

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 15-year-old girl enrolled at Killeen High School died after she was struck by a train along 38th Street near Killeen High School, police said.

“It is with great sadness that we report a Killeen High School student was involved in a tragic accident after school involving a train,” Killeen ISD said in a message to parents. “We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family and friends.

Officers received a call at 4:31 p.m. regarding a “fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a train at the train tracks on 38th Street.”

Police said officers arrived at 4:33 p.m. and learned a 15-year-old girl had been struck by the train.

“We were advised that the victim is a KISD student,” police said. “Officers and detectives are actively investigating this incident and there is no additional information at this time.”

KISD Police and the Bell County Constables Office are currently on scene assisting. All traffic is being diverted from Water Street to Atkinson Avenue until further notice, police said.

Crisis counselors will be available to provide support for students and staff at Killeen High School, the district said.

