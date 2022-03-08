Advertisement

Mayor Segarra to deliver State of the City address March 15

Killeen mayor Joe Segarra
Killeen mayor Joe Segarra(Official Facebook Page)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Mayor Joe Segarra will deliver his final State of the City address as mayor on March 15.

Mayor Segarra will host his final address as mayor at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers in the101 block if N. College Street.

The address will provide an update on current City business, including a financial snapshot and department accomplishments.

He will also talk about his vision for the future of the City with the recommendations from our citizens, which include revitalizing north Killeen and Historic Downtown.

The State of the City address will also be aired live on our website, KilleenTexas.gov and on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.

It will also be recorded and archived for playback.

