Return of sunshine & better weather... before Friday’s big drop

The drizzly weather leaves and we are left with some improving weather for the next few days! Tonight as the clouds clear, temperatures drop pretty quickly. Area-wide we should see temperatures below freezing, in the upper 20s/low 30s. With the moisture on the ground, there is a potential for some fog in the morning and that *could* mean freezing fog if temperatures get cold enough. Freezing fog is just like regular fog but it could make some roadways slick. If we are to see slick spots early Wednesday, they’d almost all be bridges and overpasses with maybe some sidewalks getting slick too. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs rebounding into the low 60s. We’ll have low 70s Thursday but another big chill arrives Friday.

An early morning cold front Friday will drop temperatures from the 40s early on... into the 30s during the afternoon. In some spots, temperatures could get cold enough to potentially switch precipitation over to a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow. The better chances for that transition to winter weather will be the farther north and west you go. Not everyone will be at risk for a wintry mix & for those that might see it, impacts look to be minimal, if at all.

Things are looking up for the weekend though! Overnight lows dip into the mid-20s Saturday morning should get back into the mid-50s during the day with 60s and 70s returning Sunday and through the majority of next week.

