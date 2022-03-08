Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 15-year-old girl enrolled at Killeen High School died after she was struck by a train along 38th Street near Killeen High School, police said.

The girl’s mother, Rebecca Attaway, identified the victim as Senia Aguilera. “I just want her back. I’m not going to be able to cope with her being gone, not walking through my house, not seeing her,” Attaway said,

“The only thing I can just remember, how she used to look, her bun on the back of her head, how she used to just walk with that little twist. She used to walk through the house – her voice, I can only just think about it,” the devastated mother said.

Police officers received a call at 4:31 p.m. on March 8th regarding a “fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a train at the train tracks on 38th Street.”

Officers arrived at the scene, not far from Killeen High School, at 4:33 p.m. and learned a 15-year-old girl had been fatally struck by the train.

Attaway said she believes Senia did not hear the train coming when she tried to crossed the tracks and wants to dispel rumors her daughter deliberately cross the train’s path.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.

A vigil and balloon release for the Killeen High School student is scheduled for Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Stewart Park.

The park is located off Rancier near Stewart Drive.

