Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Trejo
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Waco bar
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in East Texas
Scene of apartment
Killeen woman dies after early-morning fire
There are concerns that WNBA star Brittney Griner, shown here at the airport near Moscow, will...
Getting WNBA star back from Russia won’t be easy, expert says
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high

Latest News

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse