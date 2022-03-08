Advertisement

President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia

President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian police officer and sentenced to nine years in prison.(MGN ONLINE PHOTOS)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight.

The family is meeting with the media after President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state.

“For months now, we have been asking for a meeting with our President. It was heartbreaking to hear this morning that the White House declined our request to meet with President Biden tomorrow in Fort Worth. Trevor was a Presidential Guard Marine during the Obama/Biden Administration and part of his job was to take a bullet for then VP-Biden and his family. Trevor is very proud of his service, as is our entire family, and Trevor is worried he’s been left behind. We had hoped President Biden would see us tomorrow in Fort Worth, especially since the event is about caring for veterans.”

Joey and Paula Reed, and Trevor’s sister Taylor Reed, will conduct a demonstration to raise awareness of Trevor’s case outside President Biden’s veterans event. In a statement, they said they’re “deeply disappointed” that the President was unable to make time to meet with them.

Reed’s family have urged the Biden administration before to push for their son’s release in exchange for one of the high-profile Russian nationals held in U.S. jails.

Reed pleaded not guilty in 2019 during his trial in Moscow and said at the time, that the harsh sentence made him think his trial was “completely political.” His lawyers told CBS News it was the harshest sentence ever handed down in Russia for the charge.

Reed’s family and legal defense team have also said Russians are holding him in subpar conditions.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Killeen High School student struck and killed by train
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
After Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia, wife thanks fans for support
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

Latest News

Baylor athletes read to students at Valley Mills Elementary School for Dr. Seuss Day.
Formerly struggling Central Texas school district credits literacy push, culture change for Blue Ribbon rating
Rose Kaviani
Temple Police looking for ‘high-risk’ runaway
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
Dr. Scott McAninch served in the National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in the...
Central Texas widow encourages increased focus on ‘burn pit benefits’
The Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the community for help...
Killeen Police looking for armed robbery suspect at large