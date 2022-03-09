Advertisement

6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Killeen High School student struck and killed by train
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

Latest News

The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.
Defense rests in capital murder trial of slain DPS trooper
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt