Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A family of Aggies spent the last 10 years building a gift for others out of their own traumatic loss. Taylor’s Gift was created after Tara Storch lost her daughter in a skiing accident while on a family spring break trip.

“We were met with a huge group of doctors who let us know she was not going to survive, and our world collapsed. Shortly after, a nurse approached us in the hospital and said ‘she’s a beautiful candidate for organ donation and would we consider it,’” Storch said.

Taylor’s memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have successful lives today. Additionally, the family has continued working hard to connect other donor families to resources they noticed were missing.

Storch said now, they’re growing and expanding the foundation with a new program.

“Kindred Hearts Program is really because it’s set up so no organ donor family has to grieve alone, and we are stepping in that space to help donor families like ours deal with the emotional grief that comes with losing a loved one and then that loved one is an organ donor,” she said.

Dr. Macey Levan, Associate Professor of Surgery and Population Health for NYU Langone Health and the Director of the Center for Surgical and Transplant Applied Research Qualitative Core, has been working with the foundation on a pilot program. She is currently working on research that shows the different grieving process a donor family goes through.

“A program like this truly has the ability to fill a gap that we know exists based on some scientific work that were doing,” Levan said. “One thing that we can do that is not being done is give them grief counseling and support opportunities outside of the traditional things that we’ve determined exist.”

Levan said a donor and transplant process can be hard to understand, especially during a traumatic time like losing a loved one. This program helps guide that understanding and helps families know what to expect next. Working with the Storch family and foundation has shown them a unique insight that Levan said was missing.

“Really listening to the voices of the donor family members to see how we can make their experiences better and how they can be better vehicles for understanding new things in donation and transplant,” Levan said.

Storch said their hope is to make sure no donor family grieves alone or pays for counseling.

“We wanted to be there for these families because we know what they’ve been through. We’ve walked it,” Storch said.

While Storch’s family didn’t have the program to lean on when Taylor died, they did find comfort from the people in their past.

“Our Aggie network really was very supportive. My husband and I are both class of ‘91 and our son is class of ‘21 and it’s been amazing to see just the support and outpouring of encouragement that this Aggie network has given our family,” she said.

While it can be a hard discussion to start, Levan and Storch said it’s important to talk with your loved ones about organ donation should that decision need to be made. Storch said to remember that this conversation is about continuing life, rather than a conversation about death.

Taylor’s Gift Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was co-founded by Tara and Todd Storch in 2010.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.