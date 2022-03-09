Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who reportedly left her home with an unknown man on Monday, March 7th.(Burnet County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURNET, Texas (KWTX) - The Burnet Police Department and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who reportedly left her home with an unknown man on Monday, March 7th.

Investigators believe the girl may be in danger. Pierce reportedly left her home “willingly with an unknown male in a gray 4-door sedan,” police said.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim shorts. Pierce is about 4′10″ and weighs about 100 pounds.

“Due to the age of the child and the circumstances surrounding this case, the Burnet Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert,” police said.

If you have information regarding the girl’s whereabouts, call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 512-756-8080.

