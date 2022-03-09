Baylor basketball Big 12 tournament schedules set

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KWTX) - The Baylor Men’s and Women’s basketball teams are set to compete in the Big 12 tournaments in Kansas City this week.

Baylor will hold their first practice on Wednesday. Their first game is on Thursday at 6:03pm against Oklahoma.

The Baylor women’s team will hold their first practice on Thursday. They’ll open up tournament play on Friday at 1:30pm against the winner of Oklahoma State/ Texas Tech.

Follow along with the KWTX sports team for coverage this week!

