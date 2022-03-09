Advertisement

Baylor basketball Big 12 tournament schedules set

By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KWTX) - The Baylor Men’s and Women’s basketball teams are set to compete in the Big 12 tournaments in Kansas City this week.

Baylor will hold their first practice on Wednesday. Their first game is on Thursday at 6:03pm against Oklahoma.

The Baylor women’s team will hold their first practice on Thursday. They’ll open up tournament play on Friday at 1:30pm against the winner of Oklahoma State/ Texas Tech.

Follow along with the KWTX sports team for coverage this week!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Killeen High School student struck and killed by train
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
After Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia, wife thanks fans for support
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

Latest News

Baylor basketball Big 12 tournament schedules set
Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final...
Baylor MBB Picks Up Numerous All-Big 12 Honors
Baylor WBB
Baylor WBB wins Big 12 regular season title outright
UMHB MBB
UMHB’s Men’s Basketball wins the Texas Tango with a second-round win over Trinity