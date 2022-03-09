Advertisement

Central Texas widow encourages increased focus on ‘burn pit benefits’

Dr. Scott McAninch served in the National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in the...
Dr. Scott McAninch served in the National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in the early 2000s. His family said his exposure to burn pits there may have caused his lung cancer.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Research shows more than 240,000 veterans have signed up for the Department of Veteran Affairs’ Burn Pit Registry but 70 percent of the claims have been denied, leading a Central Texas widow to raise awareness about the issue.

Lauren McAninch’s husband, Dr. Scott McAninch, died of lung cancer a few months ago. The couple believed he developed the cancer because of his exposure to burn pits.

She said his exposure would have come in the 2000s during his three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. They were fortunate enough to receive full VA benefits, but Lauren McAninch said a lot of other families are not as lucky.

“It was actually the pulmonologist who brought up the burn pits, because Scott was a non-smoker,” said Lauren McAninch.

Scott McAninch, a well-known doctor throughout Temple, was diagnosed with lung cancer in June of 2020. After his diagnosis they started the process of trying to get benefits.

That took about six months.

Even with photos, research and documents, Lauren McAninch said she felt there was still doubt that Scott McAninch would qualify.

“One of the ladies that I spoke with had made the comment, this is going to be really hard for you to prove,” she said.

She was happy to hear the president mention the issue of burn pits during his State of the Union Address. Now she hopes more can come from the president’s trip to Fort Worth to discuss burn pit and other health benefits for veterans.

“I am choosing to be optimistic,” said Lauren McAninch.

She and others are also encouraged by a bill passed last week by the House of Representatives that expands benefits for those exposed to burn pits.

“A man from my church a couple of days ago at a restaurant, he asked me, ‘have you watched the news?’ Yes, he said, ‘well I’m going to call my representative and see how they voted,” said Lauren McAninch.

Her plea to the public now is to seek out more families.

“Look for those families that are in situations like ours,” said Lauren McAninch. “And write letters to their representatives on their behalf.”

Related Link: Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer

