College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex

(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 32-year-old College Station man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his car into an apartment complex in the 700 block of Dominik Drive.

Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, College Station police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building. Officers were quickly on the scene and found the car and its driver. Police say no one was injured in the crash.

Tistoj Ordonez Carlos was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

