Defense rests in capital murder trial of slain DPS trooper

Dabrett Black is on trial for killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen
The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.
The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Day eight of the Dabrett Black Capital Murder trial continues in Bryan, he’s on trial for killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day 2017.

Monday the court heard Black testify in his own defense. On Tuesday, new defense witnesses took the stand. The jury was seated shortly after 9 a.m. and first heard from John Matthew Fabian, a doctor of psychology that is certified in clinical psychology and forensic psychology. He spoke about his report on the forensic evaluation of Dabrett Black. The psychologist said he reviewed multiple records and met the suspect seven times. He testified Black has brain dysfunction and brain damage.

The defense has been trying to make a case for self-defense, with Black feeling threatened during the traffic stop.

Judge Patrick Simmons told the jury he expects the case could go to them by Thursday. Black would face life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.

KBTX Legal Analyst Shane Phelps said the defense testimony is unlikely to be enough in this case.

”The kind of testimony that we’re seeing, given they have waived the insanity defense, to my mind will not ultimately allow the jury to do anything other than a verdict of guilt if they believe beyond a reasonable doubt what’s alleged in the indictment, in which did he intentionally kill a peace officer in the line of duty,” said Phelps.

Before noon Wednesday, the defense rested. Closing arguments are now expected Thursday after the state called rebuttal witnesses. Court was recessed just after 4 p.m. after the state and defense both closed. The judge said the jury will be working on the charge. The trial is expected to conclude on Thursday. The jury is scheduled to return at 9 a.m.

