Advertisement

Del Rio Agents Rescue Migrants in Distress

(Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - A family of four stranded in the Rio Grande River was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio.

Del Rio Station Marine Unit agents observed at 8:15 a.m. what appeared to be four migrants struggling to cross the Rio Grande with high water levels and the river was producing cold, strong currents endangering the lives of the migrants.

Agents immediately deployed two rescue throw bags from land but were unsuccessful in reaching the family.

The agents then quickly deployed an airboat and successfully rescued the father and mother, Venezuelan nationals, and their two small children, ages two and three, Panamanian nationals.

The subjects did not require medical attention and transported to the Del Rio Station.

All subjects were processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and guidelines.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Killeen High School student struck and killed by train
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

Latest News

The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.
Defense rests in capital murder trial of slain DPS trooper
Presser on Kyle Rugg
East Texas police reopen case of Kyle Thomas Rugg; family offering $25K reward
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Christopher Gonzalez, 41
North Texas man sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs