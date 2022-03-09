Del Rio Agents Rescue Migrants in Distress

DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - A family of four stranded in the Rio Grande River was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio.

Del Rio Station Marine Unit agents observed at 8:15 a.m. what appeared to be four migrants struggling to cross the Rio Grande with high water levels and the river was producing cold, strong currents endangering the lives of the migrants.

Agents immediately deployed two rescue throw bags from land but were unsuccessful in reaching the family.

The agents then quickly deployed an airboat and successfully rescued the father and mother, Venezuelan nationals, and their two small children, ages two and three, Panamanian nationals.

The subjects did not require medical attention and transported to the Del Rio Station.

All subjects were processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and guidelines.

