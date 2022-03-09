Formerly struggling Central Texas school district credits literacy push, culture change for Blue Ribbon rating

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - After facing a ‘D’ rating from the Texas Education Agency several years ago, a Central Texas school district became a Blue Ribbon School, a feat district officials are attributing to a purposive push for literacy and change in culture.

“It’s very easy, especially in this industry, to pile more on,” said Tessa Dowdy, Principal of Valley Mills Elementary School.

Dowdy says one of their main goals has become alleviating stress on teachers.

“Trying to put some of that pressure away, a lot of them are constantly thinking ‘we have to get better scores...students have to behave better,’” said Dowdy. “But the less stress you can have on the teacher, the better they’re going to perform in the classroom.”

She says they support teacher’s by having interventionists in the classrooms during the first six weeks of school to help teachers get their classrooms and reading groups set up.

“I think that really helps get teacher’s started on the right foot,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy says the move to put teacher’s first--in order to put students first--was a conscious decision made by her administrative predecessors back in 2019.

“I think it all had to start with looking internally: what is wrong, what is not working?” said Dowdy. “And I think it really focused around the culture of the campus, changing that, putting teacher’s first, putting students first and their families.”

At the time, the district was facing a “D” rating from the Texas Education Agency.

“We had a shared vision and shared goal of where we wanted to be, what we wanted to do with the kids,” said Josh Jones, Director of Student Services for Valley Mills ISD who was the elementary school’s reading interventionist at the time. “Everyone bought-in, and there was a heavy focus on using the data meaningfully.”

The data-driven approach has resulted in an incredible turnaround for Valley Mills Elementary.

In 2019, about 50 percent of students were reading below grade level.

As of this semester, about 63 percent are reading at or above grade level.

“It just kind of shows the growth of where some of these kiddos started and where they’re at now,” said Dowdy. “And we’re continuing to grow, the overall goal is to get at least 80-85 percent, and I think that’s very attainable.”

Mrs. Dowdy wasn’t there in 2019: she was an assistant principal in Gatesville, however, her husband Chris Dowdy, who is now the district’s Superintendent, was principal at the time.

“I may not have been here during that time, but watching it, having that bird’s-eye view, and just seeing the staff, the different little things that we do here, it’s been incredible,” said Dowdy.

The district’s current reading interventionist, April Shanafelt, says the change in the district is tangible.

“I think what has been the most enjoyable thing to see over the last few years has been how our culture has solidified,” said Shanafelt. “I think our administration has made a big push to make sure people are first here, and watching that shift happen has bee really beautiful to see.”

As far as curriculum, Shanafelt says reading has become more individualized, tailored to each student.

“It’s more what each person needs,” said Shanafelt. “It can be demoralizing when you’re kind of compared to everyone else, and everyone is trying to reach that sort of indefinite goal that a child doesn’t understand, but when you know ‘I’m at this level and my teacher wants me to grow and that’s what we’re focused on’...when they get to that next level, they’re so excited.”

Fifth-grader Amelia Wolf says reading isn’t her favorite subject, math is, but reading has become fun for her.

“Well, I used to read like a robot,” said Wolf. “I’ve gotten a lot better at reading, we always read certain paragraphs so we can work on our fluency, and my fluency has gotten a lot better.”

She says her improved reading has helped her outside of the classroom.

“I always go to the grocery store with my mom, and she always tells me to go get something, and I always have to read everything to find it,” she said.

Wolf is one of many students at Valley Mills Elementary School who have reached major milestones in their reading comprehension--and resulting scores.

“Every kid is pulled into a group based on their needs,” said Tessa Dowdy, Principal of Valley Mills Elementary. “It’s about pushing each kid however they can be pushed.”

Push to succeed...but also to have fun.

Coinciding with the shift four years ago, district officials rolled out a new school motto of “greatest school on earth” with the attached hashtag of #GSOE, along with new reading programs like Dr. Seuss Day.

“Kids love Dr. Seuss Day, but I think the adults like it even more,” said Mrs. Dowdy. “Especially this time of year you get spring fever, the kids are restless, and so having that fun day that focuses on literacy and why reading is so important is huge.”

On Friday, special guests came in to read children’s books to students in each class.

This year’s guests included celebrities like Jimmy Don Holmes from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper”, and athletes including current and former Baylor football players like Clay Johnston who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

KWTX Weekend Anchor Rissa Shaw also participated for a third year by reading two books to fourth-graders.

Teachers say it shows the kids reading is more than something you have to do for a grade: it’s something to enjoy.

“They see that other people enjoy to read to them, and it helps them to know that it’s important,” said Tracy Sexton, Reading and Math interventionist at Valley Mills Elementary.

Important...and award-winning.

The push for increased literacy and change in culture garnered Valley Mills Elementary School a National Blue Ribbon award in 2021.

“When we have that credibility with the students, and they know that we love them and we’re going to take care of them and we’re in it for the long haul and we want their future to be great, then I think when we say ‘reading is important’...they’re more likely to listen to that,” said Shanafelt.

And listening to teachers, not only by students but by administrators, is key, according to Sexton, who has been working for the district for 28 years.

She describes what’s changed over the past few years.

“Our teachers felt a lot of stress sometimes when stress wasn’t necessarily there, and I think the kids could feel that stress,” said Sexton. “But everyone started to relax and loving what they’re doing and diving into the resources that they had, and now everyone gets along, we work together, we help each other, and we have fun, and our kids know that we love them.”

Jones has advice for other district’s that might be in the same situation VMISD was several years ago.

“Focus on making learning for the kids, focus on taking care of your staff and students, give your teachers the resources they need to be successful, listen, do research, meet often, which I think is one of the things that gets overlooked,” said Jones.

