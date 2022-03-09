Advertisement

“I Love The 90s”: Vanilla Ice, Coolio to perform at The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill

I Love The 90s Live includes performances from Vanilla Ice and Coolio(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vanilla Ice and Coolio are among the headliners scheduled to perform during the “I Love The 90s Live” at the The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill in Waco.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on September 16.

Tickets are on sale on the website for $90 per person. If you wait until the day of the concert, tickets will cost $110.

The venue is located at 511 South 8th Street.

