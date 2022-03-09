Advertisement

Killeen ISD revises academic calendar, students to attend school March 21

Killeen ISD is hoping molding online lesson plans to fits certain students needs may mitigate learning loss.(Michael Cantu, KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Independent School District has announced students will now attend school March 21, a previous staff workday.

Killeen ISD closed February 24 due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions.

Killeen ISD revised Academic Calendar(Killeen ISD)

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees has amended the current academic calendar to make up for the lost instructional time due to the closing.

“We recognize that this may be an inconvenience for some families traveling home from Spring Break. This change does not impact or change employee duty days and will not impact employee pay,” KISD stated in a statement.

The revised calendar maintains Good Friday, April 15 as a student/staff holiday and at this time will not be utilized as a bad weather make up day.

Students will be released from school 90 minutes early March 11 as part of the missed instruction associated with the freeze earlier last month.

