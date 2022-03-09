Advertisement

Killeen Police looking for armed robbery suspect at large

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the community for help identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a business.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. on March 8 in the 4200 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.

Police said a man entered the business, took out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. “The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

Police described the suspect as a African American man, around 5′10″ tall with a slim build.

The suspect was wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark zip up jacket with a hood, gray pants with a black stripe on each leg, possibly for a zipper, and black shoes with white soles.

The man had no facial hair and appeared to be in his early 20′s.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the aggravated robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

WATCH: Surveillance Footage of the suspect

