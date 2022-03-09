Laredo police reignite 18-year-old cold case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a Jane Doe who was murdered in 2004.

On the morning of September 26, Jane Doe was found on the riverbanks near the end of Calton Road. An autopsy report indicated that the woman suffered several stab wounds throughout parts of her body. The death was ruled a homicide. The woman was found with no identification, so she was and remains listed as a “Jane Doe.”

Police believe she may have been crossing into the United States through the Rio Grande based on the evidence located at the scene.

If anyone has any information about the victim and possible suspects, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

