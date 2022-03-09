Advertisement

North Texas man sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole

Christopher Gonzalez, 41
Christopher Gonzalez, 41(Collin County Sheriff’s Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Frisco, was sentenced by a jury to 40 years in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Gonzalez had ongoing access to the child through a relationship with the child’s family. Gonzalez sexually abused the victim over the course of two years, beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

When the victim was 11, she disclosed the abuse to her school counselor, who then reported the abuse to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was forensically interviewed at the Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center, where the child disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child on the first day of trial. The jury then assessed punishment at 40 years in prison.

By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Killeen High School student struck and killed by train
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

Latest News

The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.
Defense rests in capital murder trial of slain DPS trooper
Presser on Kyle Rugg
East Texas police reopen case of Kyle Thomas Rugg; family offering $25K reward
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs