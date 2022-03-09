North Texas man sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Frisco, was sentenced by a jury to 40 years in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Gonzalez had ongoing access to the child through a relationship with the child’s family. Gonzalez sexually abused the victim over the course of two years, beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

When the victim was 11, she disclosed the abuse to her school counselor, who then reported the abuse to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was forensically interviewed at the Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center, where the child disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child on the first day of trial. The jury then assessed punishment at 40 years in prison.

By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.

