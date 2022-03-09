Temple Police looking for ‘high-risk’ runaway

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Tuesday evening said via Facebook it is looking for a “high-risk runaway” identified as 13-year-old Rose Kaviani.

She was last seen in the 2100 block of N. 1st St. around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said she may be wearing a black top as seen in the photo provided on social media.

If you have any information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500.

