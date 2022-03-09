Advertisement

Waco Police asking for cell phone video of fights that led to fatal shooting at local bar

Shooting at Warehouse Bar in Waco.
Shooting at Warehouse Bar in Waco.(Rosemond Crown)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help with additional information regarding the The Warehouse bar shooting that led to the death of Jose Martinez-Medina, 30.

Through video surveillance detectives learned fist fights between multiple people broke out before rounds were fired.

Waco Police arrested Ryan Trejo, 24, who is charged with murder.

Ryan Trejo
Ryan Trejo(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

The fight began inside the bar and spilled out into the street where Trejo began firing a weapon into the crowd hitting at least two people, according to police.

Detectives believe multiple witnesses recorded these fights on their phone and are looking for those videos.

If you have or know where those videos are, report them to Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (254) 753-4357 and you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Killeen High School student struck and killed by train
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

Latest News

The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.
Defense rests in capital murder trial of slain DPS trooper
Presser on Kyle Rugg
East Texas police reopen case of Kyle Thomas Rugg; family offering $25K reward
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Christopher Gonzalez, 41
North Texas man sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs