Waco Police asking for cell phone video of fights that led to fatal shooting at local bar

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help with additional information regarding the The Warehouse bar shooting that led to the death of Jose Martinez-Medina, 30.

Through video surveillance detectives learned fist fights between multiple people broke out before rounds were fired.

Waco Police arrested Ryan Trejo, 24, who is charged with murder.

Ryan Trejo (McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

The fight began inside the bar and spilled out into the street where Trejo began firing a weapon into the crowd hitting at least two people, according to police.

Detectives believe multiple witnesses recorded these fights on their phone and are looking for those videos.

If you have or know where those videos are, report them to Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (254) 753-4357 and you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

