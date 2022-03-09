Warmer Weather Stops By Before Wintry Mix Chances on Friday

It’ll be a cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20′s to low 30′s. Some patchy, freezing fog will be possible due to the sub-freezing temperatures, so if you see patchy fog be sure to avoid bridges and overpasses as those will be the most likely surfaces to get slick. Any patchy, freezing fog that forms will be gone after 9am, with sunny skies bringing highs to around 60° this afternoon.

Even warmer weather arrives on Thursday with highs in the upper 60′s before our cold front moves in Friday morning. Rain chances gradually increase going through Friday morning, lingering into the afternoon. However, early Friday afternoon, if you live north of Highway 84 you may see a wintry mix in some spots. Everything clears out Friday evening, with lows in the mid 20′s to start your Saturday. Luckily, we warm up quickly due to sunny skies, with highs in the mid 50′s during the afternoon. Much warmer highs arrive after we lose an hour of sleep, mostly in the 70′s for next week.

