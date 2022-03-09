Advertisement

Winter’s last stand

fastcast clouds sky blue nice day sunny calm clear
fastcast clouds sky blue nice day sunny calm clear
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We get to soak up sunshine and warmer weather for one more day before our next arctic cold front takes over. Tonight will be cold, but we should stay above freezing with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. Highs tomorrow will be the warmest we see all week - finishing the day in the upper 60s/low 70s. Then the polar plunge rules for Friday...

Timing of this next front looks to come in by Friday morning. That means we will see our “warmest” temperatures early in the morning on Friday - likely in the mid to upper 40s. After that, temperatures are falling all day long and by the afternoon we will be around the freezing mark. This front comes in as a wind machine and strong north winds will make it feel like the 20s and 30s all day long on Friday. You’ll want that winter coat again! Will we see precipitation out of this front? It looks like it. Mostly as a cold rain but there will be a line to the north and west where it transitions to a sleet/snow mix. As of now, that line looks to be northwest of major cities like Waco, Temple, & Killeen. For Central Texas, temperatures at the surface should be just above freezing, so we anticipate just a liquid, cold rain for most, if not all. It’s definitely something we are keeping close tabs on, but it looks like accumulations and impacts will be too far northwest this go around.

Thankfully, this cold blast is short-lived. It does give us two very cold nights - Friday night and Saturday night. Temperatures are in the mid 20s Friday night and low 30s on Saturday night. We see a cool and sunny day Saturday as we welcome highs back in the mid 50s. Sunday brings mid 60s, before 70s return for next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Killeen High School student struck and killed by train
President Biden and Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine convicted of assaulting a Russian...
President Biden declines Texas meeting with family of former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

Latest News

fastcast clouds sky blue nice day sunny calm clear
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
FastCast
Warmer Weather Stops By Before Wintry Mix Chances on Friday
Some Warmth on The Way Before Wintry Mix Chances Arrive on Friday
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast