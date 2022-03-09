Winter’s last stand

We get to soak up sunshine and warmer weather for one more day before our next arctic cold front takes over. Tonight will be cold, but we should stay above freezing with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. Highs tomorrow will be the warmest we see all week - finishing the day in the upper 60s/low 70s. Then the polar plunge rules for Friday...

Timing of this next front looks to come in by Friday morning. That means we will see our “warmest” temperatures early in the morning on Friday - likely in the mid to upper 40s. After that, temperatures are falling all day long and by the afternoon we will be around the freezing mark. This front comes in as a wind machine and strong north winds will make it feel like the 20s and 30s all day long on Friday. You’ll want that winter coat again! Will we see precipitation out of this front? It looks like it. Mostly as a cold rain but there will be a line to the north and west where it transitions to a sleet/snow mix. As of now, that line looks to be northwest of major cities like Waco, Temple, & Killeen. For Central Texas, temperatures at the surface should be just above freezing, so we anticipate just a liquid, cold rain for most, if not all. It’s definitely something we are keeping close tabs on, but it looks like accumulations and impacts will be too far northwest this go around.

Thankfully, this cold blast is short-lived. It does give us two very cold nights - Friday night and Saturday night. Temperatures are in the mid 20s Friday night and low 30s on Saturday night. We see a cool and sunny day Saturday as we welcome highs back in the mid 50s. Sunday brings mid 60s, before 70s return for next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.