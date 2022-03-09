Advertisement

Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph

By Tyler Fingert and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Miami woman is accused of running over her boyfriend and killing him near the Alabama-Mississippi border during a cross-country road trip.

Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. She remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail after a judge denied her bond Tuesday, WALA reports.

Prosecutors say they requested no bond because Suarez is a flight risk and has no ties to the community. The state says Suarez has criminal charges out of California that include felony and violent felony offenses. The status of those charges is unclear.

Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. Detectives say she drove into Hernandez going 73 miles per hour, killing him instantly.(Mobile County Metro Jail)

The judge decided to hold her without bond while prosecutors in Alabama work to determine if the California cases are pending.

Investigators say Hernandez was walking east on I-10 outside Mobile around 5 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car driven by Suarez. The car was allegedly going 73 miles per hour when Hernandez was struck and killed. Investigators determined the speed after getting a search warrant to look at the car’s black box.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA the couple was traveling from Miami to California and spent the night in Mississippi. The two hit the road again early Sunday but mistakenly drove in the wrong direction, heading east on I-10.

The two had an argument, investigators said, and Hernandez voluntarily exited the car with his belongings. Suarez began to drive away, only to turn around, driving west in the eastbound lane to strike him head-on, investigators said. Hernandez died instantly.

Capt. Paul Burch with the sheriff’s office called the incident an “intentional act.”

An arraignment for Suarez is set for Thursday.

