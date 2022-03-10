10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: March 12th & 13th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Usher in the spring season at the Silos, along with dozens of makers, artisans, and vendors from across the country who are bringing their passions and products to us! Shop the vendor fair, enjoy a rooftop picnic, along with music on the lawn, all happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make plans to spend the weekend in Salado for the Northbound and Down mini-music fest. You can bring your own lawn chair and blanket to the large field next to Salado Creek – located at 108 Royal Street. There’s a great line up of musicians, food and drinks, and vendors to shop. Saturday the fun starts at noon and Sunday starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds from Northbound and Down are donated to the Salado Montessori School.

Saturday, head to the Harker Heights Activities Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a family-friendly event, the Outdoor & Science Expo! There will be hands-on activities, outdoor and science education, plant/seed swap, recreation activities, and more!

The Waco Hilton is the place to be to score Dr Pepper collectibles! Dealers from around the country will be selling their Dr Pepper treasures, and you can bid on items from the silent auction. The swap meet will take place at the Brazos Room at the Waco Hilton. Free to the public.

Want to test our your green-thumb with some spring planting and don’t know where to start? There’s a Beginner Vegetable Gardening Workshop this Sunday in Lacy Lakeview. In the workshop go over the basics of planting with hands-on work in a newly prepared bed planting both seeds and transplants! Other topics include: planting calendars, bed preparation, seeds, transplants, harvest and surviving the Texas heat. Register on Artphoria Studio + Garden’s Facebook page for the address.

Learn all about the oldest law enforcement agency in the United States and a symbol of the American West, the Texas Rangers at Spring Break Round Up. Happening at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events will include Ranger reenactors from the 1870s and much more!

It’s a night of fun playing bingo for a chance to win one of several designer purses, handbags, jewelry, and more at the BESA Boujie Bingo Fundraiser in Moody this Sunday afternoon. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grove Community Center, purchase tickets to help the Bruceville-Eddy Sports Association raise money for community youth baseball and softball teams.

Baylor Baseball takes on Columbia this Sunday with a home game match-up starting at 1 p.m. Get your ticket for just $5-$15.

SpongeBob SquarePants, the musical, opens this weekend at the Central Texas Theatre with performances this weekend and next weekend. Showtime starts on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s show starts at 2:30 p.m.

Get ready to rumble at Speedy’s Saloon in Harker Heights with the Micro Wrestling Federation this Sunday. The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Show starts at 9 p.m. with single, matches, micro brawl, micro royal rumble, and following the show fans can stay to get autographs from the Mirco cast members.

