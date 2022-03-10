BCS’s lone Russian Orthodox church brings Russian and Ukrainian families together during wartime

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Russian Orthodox church outside Downtown Bryan is a place where local Ukrainian and Russian families come together to worship, and it’s helping some members of the congregation cope with all the emotions that come with their country at war.

The Life-Giving Spring of the Mother of God Orthodox Church is tucked away on a quiet street in Bryan where most wouldn’t expect to find a house of worship, but that’s where eight or nine families go on a regular basis to practice their faith. Both Russian and Ukrainian families are part of Father Cassian Sibley’s congregation.

“The liturgy that we serve every Sunday morning was written in the late 4th century, about 500 years before Christianity arrived in Russia,” Father Cassian said. “The faith is considerably older than these nations, certainly far older than its introduction into the United States.”

Father Cassian, an American who was raised in Africa but has been living in the Brazos Valley for about two decades, says the church has been in the community for about 17 years now. It has been in three locations during that time, but has called its current spot on Winter Street home for over a decade.

“In both cases, the Ukrainians tend to have Russian relatives, and the Russians tend to also have Ukrainian relatives,” Father Cassian said. “In some sense, the division between the two groups is hard to make clear. Most of the people here are more religious than they are nationalist, and I think that makes a difference.”

He says while Russian and Ukrainian families face different emotions and hardships to the war, there’s no rift in his congregation.

“All of them agree that this is a disaster, so in some sense that makes it easier because for each and every one of them, there’s somebody that they love who’s in Ukraine,” Father Cassian said. “I think the Russians are very nervous. I think they’re afraid this will result in negative consequences for them personally - in their job, in their life, for their children in school. Ukrainians are obviously livid and angry about the fact that their country has been invaded.”

Regardless, Father Cassian says it’s a sad mix. He says it can be difficult leading a congregation that’s so strongly afflicted with the troubles stemming from war.

“The situation is painful for all of them, and so it’s painful for me. I think pretty much everybody sees this war as a tragedy,” Father Cassian said. “I think you speak to the current situation. People like to go back 50 years, 100 years, 200 years to explain why things are happening or why people do things, but this isn’t happening 50 years or even 20 years ago. But really, all of that becomes moot when somebody starts invading another country.”

Maria Khmelenko is a dual Russian-American citizen who’s lived in College Station almost seven years now. She’s been attending The Life-Giving Spring of the Mother of God Orthodox Church with her husband, a Ukrainian with Russian citizenship, and their three kids since then.

“I love the church, and I love Father Cassian. Our family is one of a very few who speak Russian there because it’s a completely American church, and it’s a very young church. It has really good members, and most of them are American,” Khmelenko said.

Khmelenko says she loves her country and is not ashamed to be Russian. She says it’s a beautiful culture and has nothing to do with anything invasive, offensive, or evil. But in some ways, Khmelenko says she’s Ukrainian too, and that it’s difficult even for her to distinguish between the two cultures within herself.

“When I look at anyone I know, you cannot draw a line, at least a DNA line, between Russian and Ukrainian families,” Khmelenko said. “My grandparents are from Ukraine, and one of my grandmothers is Russian, so am I Russian or Ukrainian? All of my husband’s relatives are in Ukraine, but he is a Russian citizen, so it’s really hard to divide even for me who is what.”

Khmelenko says services have done a lot of good helping her cope with all the fear she’s felt since the invasion began. She says they make things a lot easier, and everybody they know personally have been very supportive.

“I think that if not for services, I would’ve gone crazy probably because it’s so hard right now, and also there are so many people to pray for right now because we cannot help them physically. We can only think of them and pray for them, including our relatives and friends.”

Khmelenko has family in Russia, while her husband’s family lives in western Ukraine. She says the fear she feels for her family each day is unbearable.

“Even for me, I have this shadow of a shadow of a shadow of a shadow of a shadow of that fear, and it’s unbearable,” Khmelenko said. “I hope that everyone know it’s going to end, and it’s just my one wish that everyone should survive and still be as human as they can, especially in Ukraine and Russia. Any way we can help, we will help, so I hope they know that. We always tell them we do what we can. But the most important thing is that they know they are not alone.”

