Blue Bell releases new peach-flavored ice cream

Blue Bell's newest flavor has released today
Blue Bell's newest flavor has released today(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries has released its newest flavor “Peachy Peach,” a creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.

The flavor was first released in 2012 to local ice cream parlors in the 3-gallon size but it has never been available for purchase at grocery stores.

“If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell.

“This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.”

Peachy Peach is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

