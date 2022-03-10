Advertisement

Suspect in Tuesday’s Amber Alert identified, in custody

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNET, Texas (KWTX) - Robert Charles Broussard, 34, has been arrested for the alleged aggravated kidnapping of a Burnet 11 year old on March 8.

The Burnet Police Department issued an Amber Alert for the missing victim Tuesday evening.

The child was safely located and recovered in Houston with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Burnet County District Attorneys Office and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.

A warrant was issued for Broussard, later taken into custody by the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in Houston.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the complete investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is to contact 512-756-6404.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
Denise Ann Hernandez (Smith County Jail)
Texas elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

Packages containing 64 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers...
CBP Officers seize $841K in hard narcotics at the Laredo Port of Entry
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company plant in Baytown
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Agrees to Reduce Harmful Air Pollution
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas sues to prevent losing federal funds over its investigations of trans children’s families
Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary