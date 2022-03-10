Suspect in Tuesday’s Amber Alert identified, in custody

BURNET, Texas (KWTX) - Robert Charles Broussard, 34, has been arrested for the alleged aggravated kidnapping of a Burnet 11 year old on March 8.

The Burnet Police Department issued an Amber Alert for the missing victim Tuesday evening.

The child was safely located and recovered in Houston with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Burnet County District Attorneys Office and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.

A warrant was issued for Broussard, later taken into custody by the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in Houston.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the complete investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is to contact 512-756-6404.

