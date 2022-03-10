Advertisement

CBP Officers seize $841K in hard narcotics at the Laredo Port of Entry

Packages containing 64 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers...
Packages containing 64 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas.(CBP Public Affairs)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $841,000 in street value.

A 1996 MCI commercial bus driven by a Mexican man ,52, was making entry from Mexico on March 6.

CBP officers discovered a total of 64.48 pounds of alleged cocaine and 17.19 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the bus during the second inspection.

The methamphetamine and cocaine have a combined street value of $841,167.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the bus that led to the driver arrested.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further

“Narcotics interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This significant seizure demonstrates the positive results of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to prevent drugs from crossing the border.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
Denise Ann Hernandez (Smith County Jail)
Texas elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company plant in Baytown
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Agrees to Reduce Harmful Air Pollution
File Graphic
Suspect in Tuesday’s Amber Alert identified, in custody
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas sues to prevent losing federal funds over its investigations of trans children’s families
Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary