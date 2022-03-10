Advertisement

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Agrees to Reduce Harmful Air Pollution

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company plant in Baytown
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company plant in Baytown(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP has agreed to make upgrades and perform compliance measures to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act and state air pollution control laws at three petrochemical manufacturing facilities located in Cedar Bayou, Port Arthur, and Sweeney.

The upgrades will be an estimated $118 million as well as the company will also pay a $3.4 million civil penalty.

The settlement will eliminate thousands of tons of air pollution from flares.

According to the complaint filed with a consent decree, the company failed to properly operate and monitor its industrial flares, which resulted in excess emissions of harmful air pollution at the three Texas facilities.

“The Justice Department and EPA will enforce the law against petrochemical plants that violate the Clean Air Act,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We are committed to reducing harmful air pollution from unnecessary and improper flaring, especially near overburdened communities with environmental justice concerns.”

