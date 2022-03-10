Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Michael Hutchinson, 55, started experiencing painful headaches last June: by September, he could hardly stand up.

“He was losing weight, he wasn’t able to concentrate,” said Stephani Hutchinson, Michael’s wife. “When he was sitting down and he would stand up, he would almost fall to the ground.”

Doctors at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco ordered an MRI--but “Hutch” says he already knew what it was: a brain tumor.

“I already felt like I knew it,” said Mr. Hutchinson. “God told me...he also said he’s got this, so I’m not worried.”

The Hutchinsons, who got married in December, believe they were brought together later in life for a reason.

“I’m not the guy that goes to the doctor--If she wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be here,” said Mr. Hutchinson.

Doctors diagnosed him with glioblastoma with embryonic traits.

“When I was in embryo, the cells, the DNA, some of those cells mutated and became cancer cells, had ‘em all my life,” said Mr. Hutchinson.

He had surgery to remove the brain tumor on Oct. 28 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Afterward, he did daily radiation and chemotherapy in Dallas for six-weeks, staying at Stephani’s sister’s house.

“They’d put the mask on me: five minutes later I’m walking out, it was that fast,” said Mr. Hutchinson. “I was very tired from it, they expected me to get headaches, I never did.”

It appears the “radiation mask” was worth it: this week new MRIs showed there was no new tumor growth.

“There’s no new growth of the tumor, no new lesions, it’s amazing that there’s nothing there,” said Mrs. Hutchinson.

Hutch says doctors won’t give him a prognosis.

“Things are looking good, I’m feeling good, I get better every day, but I’m about to start chemo pills again,” said Mr. Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is a Detective at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s been with the agency for 20 years, and wants to get back to work.

“I’m close to at least starting light-duty office work,” he said. “Law enforcement has been my passion.”

However, even though he’s feeling better, it’s a passion he will probably have to give up.

”Even though he’s got his tumor removed, there’s always microcells that have the potential to grow back,” said Mrs. Hutchinson.

That ‘potential’ is forcing Hutch to make the tough decision to retire, probably in the Fall.

Right now he’s expired his FMLA and sick time and is using vacation time and comp time.

“My job is there, the Sheriff has said it will be there, and I want to get back into the swing of things, but probably going to retire this summer or fall, I wanted to make it until 58, but there are no guarantees this tumor will not come back, it’s a very aggressive tumor.” said Hutch. “I’m going to miss the Sheriff’s Office, I’m going to miss everyone there, they’re my family, you know, I’ll at least be able to experience retirement, however long I have.”

To help him be able to retire and cover medical expenses, there’s a big benefit in his honor on March 19 at BASE at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

”I’m awe-struck by the support, it’s really touching,” he said. “This benefit, it is going to help me retire, it’s going to raise my quality of life.”

The last day to purchase tickets for the event is Friday March 11.

Click here for more information.

