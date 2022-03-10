Friday: cold, damp, windy and maybe even some sleet for some

Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmth while it was here because Friday is a whole other story when it comes to the weather. We see winter take over with our strong cold front that comes in around sunrise.

Before the front gets here, clouds and moisture increase from the south. As the front moves in, it taps into some of that moisture and we see some light, cold rain to start the day. Scattered showers stick around on/off throughout the day making it cloudy, damp, cold, and windy! In fact, we have a wind advisory in place for our area Friday until 9pm with gusts up to about 45mph possible. As temperatures tumble throughout the day, some of the cold rain could transition to wintry mix in our northwestern counties - Mills & Hamilton Counties are the only two counties for us under a Winter Weather Advisory. The better chances for winter-style precipitation will be along I-20, north of here. Sleet/snow or not...it feels like winter for all of us with temperatures in the 30s, wind chills in the 20s by tomorrow afternoon.

It gets even colder overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. We drop into the mid/upper 20s but the strong north wind continues and “feels like” temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the teens! Thankfully this cold blast won’t last too long - Saturday brings in sunshine and cool highs in the 50s. Sunday gets a little warmer as we return to the 60s. Spring says hello again with more 70s in the forecast next week!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.