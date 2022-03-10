Advertisement

Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing of Trooper Damon Allen

By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, TEXAS (KWTX) - A jury has found Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for the killing of DPS Trooper Damon Allen in Freestone County on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

Allen, 41, of Teague, Texas, was killed while he was sitting in his patrol unit when the driver of a car he pulled over for speeding on I-45 south of Fairfield opened fire with a rifle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Black is now sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The death penalty was taken off the table in exchange for waiving an insanity defense.

Black’s defense spent the week highlighting his mental health, stating he was acting out of self-defense after feeling threatened by the trooper. He suffers from PTSD, a traumatic brain injury, and Schizophrenia, the defense said this impacted his behavior.

Attorneys on both sides addressed the jury during closing arguments Thursday morning.

Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evans spoke first, taking the jury through the evidence in the case.

Defense Attorney Susan Anderson spoke about Black’s mindset, the horrors he saw in war and how he acted in self-defense by feeling threatened when a second trooper was coming for backup during the traffic stop on I-45.

Lastly, Prosecutor Lisa Tanner told the jury they are bound by their oath to find him guilty. She showed the jury still images of Black pointing his rifle at Trooper Allen’s patrol vehicle, as well as at a Waller County Deputy after fleeing law enforcement.

The jury was also shown video of Black crashing into a Smith County Deputy’s patrol car in July 2017 during another chase. Tanner argued Black turned his vehicle into a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
Denise Ann Hernandez (Smith County Jail)
Texas elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train

Latest News

Ukranian exchange student Daria Konkova
Ukranian exchange student in East Texas reacts to war with Russia
East Texas man guilty of killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen
Friends say Killeen woman killed in apartment fire had a ‘heart of gold’
A Central Texas community is remembering Robin Lynn Ashford, the woman when her apartment...
Friends say Killeen woman killed in apartment fire had a ‘heart of gold’
Parks Family Buffet
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.10.22