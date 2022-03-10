Central Texas breweries producing, selling Ukrainian beer to help war-torn nation

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pair of Central Texas breweries will soon be brewing a Ukrainian beer after a brewery there stopped production and called on brewers worldwide to carry on their recipes as Russian invasion continues.

Bold Republic in Belton and Southern Roots in Waco are teaming up to brew a Golden Ale recipe from Pravda Beer Theater in Lviv and donating the proceeds to humanitarian organizations in Ukraine.

“We are focusing on getting food and medicine to the people there,” Adriane Hodges, owner of Bold Republic said Wednesday.

Pravda is a well known brewery in Ukraine now known for stopping all production to make Molotov cocktails in the fight against Russia.

“They’re using their bottles now to make Molotov cocktails so that the people can fight back with anything they have,” Hodges explained.

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow we don’t know the outcome its important that their legacy live on and this is a way we can preserve that,” Dustin Evans an owner of Southern Roots Brewery in Waco explained.

The brewery released several recipes on social media asking brewers worldwide to come together in support of their country during a time of need.

“They’ve shared and opened up their recipe’s which is an unprecedented thing to do this is typically knowledge people hold near and dear, but it’s their way of giving something in the hope that people can aid them in return,” Hodges said, “Its just one of those things where you just can’t turn away.”

Hodges and Evans say the decision to jump on this opportunity to help was a no-brainer. “So many things in this world are gray but this issue is clearly black and white good versus bad,” Hodges said.

For her, the victims of Ukraine hit close to home.

“My father was killed in the Gulf War when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, a completely unjustified invasion with no aggression from the people of Kuwait and so I know first hand what its like to lose somebody because of someone with too much power and ambition and decides to do whatever they want,” Hodges explained.

Bold Republic is also changing the name of its Russian Imperial Stout that it already brews from “Rootin’ Tootin’ Putin” to “Puck Futin”. Its also changing its description from “Russian Imperial Stout” to “Ukrainian Imperial Stout”.

The Pravda Golden Ale the two breweries will make together takes several weeks to brew. They plan to release it next month.

Before its ready, the two breweries are making immediate donations in hopes of helping as soon as possible.

“We can put food in someone’s hand that’s a child’s life that’s a families life and every little thing we can contribute does make the world a better place,” Evans added.

