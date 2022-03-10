Meet the best-dressed Baylor fan at the Big 12 tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A two-year-old boy has captured the hearts of Baylor nation.

Bear Bacon was first noticed wearing a green suit at the Ferrell Center before the Kansas game. Since then, he’s been at all of the Baylor games and is taking social media by storm.

His Tiktoks have millions of views.

Bear is now in Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament to cheer on the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams. He has a new gold suit and is hoping to bring the Bears good luck.

