Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a 15-year-old girl killed after being hit by a train is still in shock, but fighting through that grief in order to raise awareness to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.

On Tuesday, Senia Aguilar was hit by a train as she was leaving Killeen High School.

“I want to know exactly what happened on the train track that day?” asked Rebecca Attaway, Senia Aguilar’s mother.

What was more devastating was Attaway and her other daughter, Neomi Aguilar, were waiting for Senia yards away from where it happened.

“There’s multiple people that come over (the tracks),” said Noemi Aguilar.

It is something they say Senia and others do on a regular basis. They want that to change.

“If it’s the last thing me and my sister do, we’re going to make sure something gets done,” said Attaway. “Anything that we can do to keep kids from crossing the railroad tracks.”

In a written statement to KWTX News 10, the railroad company said crossing signals and gates are determined by local authorities.

“While we do have some barriers and fences in certain locations along our right of way, it is not possible to completely cover our 32,500-mile network. We do have no trespassing signs all around our network, and BNSF Police patrol our right of way to enhance safety and security,” the company said in an emailed statement.

And that is what is at that scene, a sign warning anyone not to cross.

The family has now set up a GoFundMe to help with Senia Aguilar’s funeral cost, hoping to reach its goal of $15,000.

They are also inviting anyone to a balloon release and vigil at 6 p.m. at Stewart Park in Killeen. Those attending are asked to bring purple, blue or black balloons.

“I just want her back. I’m not going to be able to cope with her being gone, not walking through my house, not seeing her,” said Attaway. “Only thing I can just remember, how she used to look, her bun on the back of her head, how she used to just walk with that little twist.”

