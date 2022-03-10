North Carolina man charged with human smuggling in Texas

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A North Carolina man, 52, has been charged with human smuggling Texas by the United States Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury returned the three-count indictment against Aurelio Barajas-Pulido who was originally charged by criminal complaint.

He is expected to appear for his arraignment in the near future before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga.

The complaint alleges that on February 8, Barajas-Pulido attempted to drive a tractor trailer through the Interstate Highway 35 checkpoint in Laredo.

Upon arrival, he allegedly displayed suspicious behavior. A K-9 then alerted authorities to the presence of concealed humans, according to the charges.

Law enforcement discovered 80 undocumented citizens in the trailer including three unaccompanied minors, one of whom was pregnant, according to the charges.

All were allegedly determined to be in the United States illegally.

If convicted, Barajas-Pulido faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine and could also lose his status to reside in the United States.

