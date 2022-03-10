Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.10.22

Parks Family Buffet
Parks Family Buffet(Bill Gowdy for KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Parks Family Buffet - also known as Rancho Grande - at 4318 Bellmead Drive in Bellmead received a 79 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, some food on the shelves needed to be labeled and dated.

The person in charge didn’t know the correct concentration level for the sanitizer solution.

The avocado salad was left open in the cooler.

The soda machine had dark particles on it and needed to be cleaned.

And raw eggs were stored improperly. Doing it the right way, according to food safety regulations can help prevent any cross-contamination.

This restaurant had a re-inspection.

___________________

Cathay House at 825 Wooded Acres Drive in Waco got a 93 on a recent food inspection report.

According to the health department worker, the eggs, shrimp, and fish were stored over the veggies.

A dirty shelf had clean plates on it.

An egg roll and rice were not kept hot enough. And the dishwasher wasn’t cleaning properly.

This place needed a re-inspection.

___________________

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Helados La Azteca at 1412 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

The word “helados” in Spanish translates to ice cream in English, but this place has so much more than that.

It has “warm eats” like corn in a cup, churros, conchitas or breads, and Mexican candy.

There are two locations in Waco. Check them out.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas.

KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

