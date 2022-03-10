Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Fishermen on Thursday, March 10, found a body in Lake Whitney in the area of Little Rocky Creek Lodge, where missing Waco man John Walter Mauhar was last seen on January 30, 2022, according to Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

Bosque County investigators and Texas Parks and Wildlife officers recovered the body from the lake. The sheriff said the body was that of a “white male.” It has been sent to the medical examiner for a forensic investigation and positive identification.

“The family of Mauhar has been contacted and advised of this recovery and have been made aware that positive identification is pending. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” the sheriff said.

The 50-year-old Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park back on January 30 and was last heard from via text message. “Friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach John on his phone and contacted our office,” the sheriff said at the time.

Investigators found the man’s room was unoccupied, however, found his car at the motel and his cell phone and personal belongings in the room. At the time of the disappearance, the sheriff said Mauhar suffered from medical conditions and could become disoriented as a result of his treatments and medications.

On February 22, Hendricks said the wooded area around the last known location of Mauhar had been searched numerous times by officers on foot, by a search K9, by drone and by helicopter. The lake, the sheriff said at the time, had also been searched numerous times via boat by Texas Parks and Wildlife officers and local individuals with sonar equipment.

Parks and Wildlife officers also spent several hours searching the lake near the cabins and an extended area surrounding the location. “With the completion of these efforts, at this point, we can say with a high degree of confidence, that Mauhar is not in the area,” the sheriff said at the time.

