Advertisement

Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Brownsville women have been sent to prison following their convictions of conspiracy and committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud.

Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021 to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. handed Rioja a 30-month term of imprisonment to be immediately followed by one year of supervised release.

Ureno received 37 months followed by a three-year-term of supervised release. She could also face loss of her legal status in the United States and removal proceedings following her release from prison.

Judge Olvera also ordered Rioja and Ureno to pay $975,401 and $1,284,282.15 in restitution, respectively.

Beginning in February 2016, the investigation revealed Ureno, Rioja and other co-conspirators exchanged SNAP benefits for cash by using a point of sale device at a local meat market Rioja owned.

Authorities also discovered Ureno and co-conspirators conducted fraudulent transactions at Sam’s Wholesale Club.

The investigation discovered 715 fraudulent transactions that were linked to 83 unique SNAP benefit recipients which conspirators redeemed for cash or food.

Ureno’s fraudulent purchases totaled to approximately 49.1 tons of American cheese slices, 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folgers coffee, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise which she would sell to a partner and transport to Mexico.

Between September 2014 and August 2019, both women conducted approximately $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions.

Ureno has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Rioja was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender at a date to be determined in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
Denise Ann Hernandez (Smith County Jail)
Texas elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train

Latest News

Ukranian exchange student Daria Konkova
Ukranian exchange student in East Texas reacts to war with Russia
East Texas man guilty of killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen
Friends say Killeen woman killed in apartment fire had a ‘heart of gold’
A Central Texas community is remembering Robin Lynn Ashford, the woman when her apartment...
Friends say Killeen woman killed in apartment fire had a ‘heart of gold’
Parks Family Buffet
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.10.22