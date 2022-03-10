Ukranian exchange student in East Texas reacts to war with Russia

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - For Daria Konkova, the war in Ukraine is far from a distant conflict. The foreign exchange student at Grapeland High School is originally from Mariupol, and at one point lost contact with her family back home.

“When I contacted my mom she said that it’s all going to be fine,” said Daria. “But then they started to bomb my city, they occupied it and then I lost the service with my mom and I couldn’t talk to her and I couldn’t talk to my family. I think that this part was really hard.”

As Daria navigates through current events with thousands of miles separating her home in Ukraine from Grapeland, she has been completely accepted as one of their own. Daria’s foster mom and assistant principal, Channin Spisak, says they are truly blessed to be part of a strong-knit community that genuinely cares and wants to help.

“Immediately when the news came on that things were happening, my phone started blowing up with people from our community reaching out, telling us they were praying for us,” said Channin. “I came to school and they were like go home, go take care of her, and it just really shows the love that our community has for her and how much they have accepted her as well and I think because of that we have been able to bounce back while we are worried about it and also keep going day to day and look for ways that we could help as well.”

The Sandies are more than just supportive with their words. Daria wanted a way to help, so she reached out to the mayor of her hometown and decided to set up a fundraiser for relief money to be sent back to Ukraine. Her Grapeland family has already helped raise two thousand dollars, including help from secondary students who collected donations at lunch this week. Daria is happy to serve as a bridge between the two worlds.

“I really appreciate their support and it really means a lot to me right now,” said Daria. “And if they don’t know something it is a great chance for me to educate them about my country and what’s going on.”

