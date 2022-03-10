Winter Comes Crashing Back In Soon!

It’ll be another chilly start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30′s during the commute. However, even warmer temperatures will be seen after sunrise today with highs in the upper 60′s to around 70° during the afternoon. The evening will be nice too, with temperatures in the low 60′s after sunset before cooling to the mid 40′s Friday morning.

Big changes arrive on Friday as a cold front moves through around sunrise. Rain chances increase afterwards late morning, with scattered rain lingering into the afternoon. However, if you live north of highway 84, you may see a little bit of a wintry mix because of how cold it’ll be. Even if you don’t see wintry precipitation, you’ll certainly feel the wintry weather!

Wind Chills will likely stay in the 20′s all day Friday due to the gusty north winds that’ll move through our area. Wind gusts will be around 35-40mph Friday afternoon. Everything clears out after sunset, with sunshine and warmer weather returning this weekend. We get back to the 60′s on Sunday with highs nearing 80° as we start the next work week.

