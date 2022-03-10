Advertisement

Winter Comes Crashing Back In Soon!

It’ll be another chilly start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s during the commute. However, even warmer temperatures will be seen after sunrise today
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be another chilly start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30′s during the commute. However, even warmer temperatures will be seen after sunrise today with highs in the upper 60′s to around 70° during the afternoon. The evening will be nice too, with temperatures in the low 60′s after sunset before cooling to the mid 40′s Friday morning.

Big changes arrive on Friday as a cold front moves through around sunrise. Rain chances increase afterwards late morning, with scattered rain lingering into the afternoon. However, if you live north of highway 84, you may see a little bit of a wintry mix because of how cold it’ll be. Even if you don’t see wintry precipitation, you’ll certainly feel the wintry weather!

Wind Chills will likely stay in the 20′s all day Friday due to the gusty north winds that’ll move through our area. Wind gusts will be around 35-40mph Friday afternoon. Everything clears out after sunset, with sunshine and warmer weather returning this weekend. We get back to the 60′s on Sunday with highs nearing 80° as we start the next work week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Missing Texas girl located, Amber Alert cancelled
Denise Ann Hernandez (Smith County Jail)
Texas elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

A Beautiful Spring Day with Winter Crashing Back In Soon
fastcast clouds sky blue nice day sunny calm clear
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
fastcast clouds sky blue nice day sunny calm clear
Winter’s last stand
FastCast
Warmer Weather Stops By Before Wintry Mix Chances on Friday