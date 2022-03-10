Woman sues Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones claiming he is her biological father

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has filed a lawsuit against Jerry Jones, claiming he is her biological father and that Jones paid her mother to keep the information secret.

The suit was filed by defendant Alexandra Davis on Mar. 3.

The records and details of the case have been sealed.

Jim Wilkinson, the personal spokesperson for Jerry Jones, declined to comment.

