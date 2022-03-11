3 arrested in connection with East Texas oil field theft

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with oil field theft on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

RCSO deputies executed arrest warrants at a home located at 494 Archie Primm Road in New London. All three suspects are still being held in the Rusk County Jail.

Nicholas Brayden Peterson, 23, of Overton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and theft of material – aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass less than $20,000.

Crystal Slack Daniel Staples, 47, of Overton was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and Kristin Daniel Lee-Slack, 30, of Overton, was charged with resisting arrest and violating a protective order.

Peterson’s total bond amount was set at $30,000. Lee-Slack’s collective bond amount was set at $2,000, and Staples’ bond amount was set at $10,000.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, according to the Facebook post. The investigation turned up enough probable cause to obtain a controlled substance search warrant.

Rusk County law enforcement officers seized suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana.

The suspects’ bond amounts were set by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe, and the controlled substance search warrant was issued by County Court-at-Law Judge Chad Dean.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office anticipates additional arrests as the investigation continues,” the Facebook post stated.

