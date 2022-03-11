3 children found on the street, 1 found in home during welfare check in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three children under the age of 4 were found standing in the middle of a street in the early Friday morning.

The children were found while deputies were doing a welfare check at the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive as well as a toddler found in the home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a welfare check at the 4000 blk of Cypress Hill Drive. Three children (oldest was abt 4 yoa), in various stages of undress, were found standing on the roadway. A toddler was found inside an adjacent residence. All four abandoned, with no adult 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0plJPY3ZTN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 11, 2022

All four children were abandoned with no adult supervision and a “home in disarray.”

“In addition to HCSO Investigators, CPS has responded to the scene,” said Gonzalez in a tweet.

Follow-up investigation is underway.

If anyone has information, calls at 713-221-6000.

