Baylor beats Oklahoma State, advances to tournament semifinal

KANSAS CITY, MO (KWTX) - For the 12th season in a row, the Baylor women’s basketball team entered the Big 12 tournament as the regular season champs.

The Bears are chasing their 10th title in the last eleven seasons, starting this year’s run in Round Two against Oklahoma State.

The top-seeded Bears had an impressive start, jumping out to a 15-0 lead seven minutes into the game.

After an OSU timeout, the Bears got a stop and Jaden Owens and Jordan Lewis hit back-to-back threes to make it 21-0.

Sarah Andrews added a layup and the Bears led 23-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Finally, 20 seconds into the second quarter OSU scored, making it 23-2.

It was a much better quarter for the Cowgirls offensively, but Baylor still led 41-14 at halftime.

Baylor goes on to win 76-36. The Bears will play Oklahoma in the semifinal round Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.