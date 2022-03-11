Advertisement

Baylor beats Oklahoma State, advances to tournament semifinal

The Baylor women's basketball team huddles up ahead of a Big 12 Tournament matchup with...
The Baylor women's basketball team huddles up ahead of a Big 12 Tournament matchup with Oklahoma State(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KWTX) - For the 12th season in a row, the Baylor women’s basketball team entered the Big 12 tournament as the regular season champs.

The Bears are chasing their 10th title in the last eleven seasons, starting this year’s run in Round Two against Oklahoma State.

The top-seeded Bears had an impressive start, jumping out to a 15-0 lead seven minutes into the game.

After an OSU timeout, the Bears got a stop and Jaden Owens and Jordan Lewis hit back-to-back threes to make it 21-0.

Sarah Andrews added a layup and the Bears led 23-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Finally, 20 seconds into the second quarter OSU scored, making it 23-2.

It was a much better quarter for the Cowgirls offensively, but Baylor still led 41-14 at halftime.

Baylor goes on to win 76-36. The Bears will play Oklahoma in the semifinal round Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

Baylor's James Akinjo dribbles the ball against Oklahoma in the 2022 Big 12 Conference...
Oklahoma upsets Baylor in Round Two of Big 12 Tournament
Bear Bacon
Meet the best-dressed Baylor fan at the Big 12 tournament
Meet the best-dressed Baylor fan in Kansas City
Baylor MBB
Baylor basketball Big 12 tournament schedules set