Border Agents recover body of missing child in Rio Grande

Eagle Pass, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass South Station Marine Unit located a deceased individual in the Rio Grande in the morning of March 10.

A group of migrants were encountered by Texas National Guard soldiers on March 4 near Eagle Pass who informed them that a Nicaraguan women stated she had dropped her child in the river and was swept away.

Border Patrol agents and air support searched the area but could not find the missing child.

During the investigation, the individual matched the description of a four-year-old child reported missing March 4.

