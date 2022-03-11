Bosqueville teen with cerebral palsy gets to throw first pitch at Bulldogs’ first game

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A high school senior with cerebral palsy who has been his school’s number one athletic supporter for years threw the first pitch for his Bosqueville Bulldogs first home game of the season.

Conner Castillo, 18, was surrounded by players encouraging and cheering him on as he threw the ball across the plate from his wheelchair as Bosqueville played Crawford.

“If he could play as an able-bodied player, he would be right there with the team,” said Connor’s father, Shawn Castillo. “So, these moments of 10-15 seconds to see him on the field with the team behind him is just as meaningful as any other parent watching their child play, living out their dreams.”

Conner was given a jersey by the Bulldogs and allowed to sit in the dugout with the team, which gifted him with the first pitch ball autographed by every player and coach.

Bosqueville beat Crawford 10-0.

Conner has been a big supporter of the baseball team for years, attending all home games and sitting behind the dugout to cheer on the Bulldogs.

Conner’s dad, Shawn Castillo, said the players have always made his sports crazed son feel special.

“I truly appreciate the coaches and the players who take the time to support Conner,” Shawn said. “The encouragement, the fists bumps and most of all just making him feel he’s a part of the team.”

Baseball isn’t Conner’s only love.

When Conner was a sophomore the Bosqueville, the varsity football team brought him on the field for a surprise in which his then-senior brother Aaron pushed Conner across the goal line to score a touchdown in a game against Axtell.

It was Aaron’s last regular season high school football game.

“I wanted to score!” Conner told KWTX after the game. “It just felt good.”

Conner’s got more big plans for his senior year.

He’s already got a date for his senior prom, and he’s signed up to be head coach for the Challenger League, which allows those with disabilities the chance to play baseball.

