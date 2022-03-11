Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Firefighters rescue dog from icy pond in Massachusetts

The rescue of a dog who broke through thin ice was caught on camera in Massachusetts. (SOURCE: WCVB)
By John Atwater
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through thin ice on a pond.

The dog’s grateful owner is now warning anyone faced with a similar situation.

The dog, Jasmine, has a look of desperation in a photo taken by her owner Julie Collura of her hanging helplessly onto the ice cracking all around her.

“It was awful, it was awful,” Collura said.

In a video, Collura tries to comfort the dog as a firefighter crawls to the rescue. He falls through as he pushes Jasmine up onto solid ice.

“Oh my God, it was such a relief, such a relief,” Collura said.

With her tail wagging, it’s clear Jasmine is OK, but the whole ordeal gave her owner a scare.

Lt. Dean Munson, with the Weston Fire Department, said the first reaction is to just go out onto the ice in a rescue like this.

“I took a few steps, and then I knew there was no way, I would break the ice as well,” he said. “Hypothermia can set in in a matter of minutes for a human, and that’s why we always tell pet owners not to go in after you call, just call 911. The human typically becomes the second victim.”

After Collura called 911, firefighters arrived in Cat Rock Park within minutes with the proper gear for a cold-water rescue.

“I know, you had quite a day,” Collura told her dog.

Jasmine is now back home and her owner is relieved she didn’t create an even bigger danger.

“She’s doing great,” Collura said. “I think I am 10 years older, but oh well.”

Another dog also fell through the ice at the pond. The dog’s owner fell through as well when he tried to save his dog.

While they both made it out safely, firefighters still say you should never take the risk.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Sheriff: Body found in same area where missing Waco man was last seen
Courtesy photo, Senia Aguilar
Mother sends plea to Killeen High students after daughter killed by train
Michael Hutchinson, 55, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, is recovering...
Community backs Central Texas sheriff’s deputy battling brain cancer
MGN
Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Russia has blocked Instagram, the latest social media platform restricted in the country...
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ‘55 lynching
Fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
A local office hopes Kona will help ease kids' fears about going to the dentist.
Comfort dog helping out at area dentist